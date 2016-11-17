NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a hairstylist who appeared on several seasons of the Lifetime reality show “Project Runway” has been found dead in his New York City apartment.
New York City police Lt. Thomas Antonetti says 45-year-old George Ortiz was found dead early Tuesday morning by his roommates in their apartment on Riverside Drive in Manhattan. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Antonetti says Ortiz was last seen alive on Sunday.
An online listing of his credits shows Ortiz took part in 53 episodes of “Project Runway” from 2006 to 2010.
Representatives for the show didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
