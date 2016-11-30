Share story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former executive with a Pennsylvania potato chip and snack food company will spend more than four years in federal prison for defrauding the company out of roughly $1.4 million.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Myers was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday after acknowledging in July that he received $651,000 in kickbacks while purchasing director at Utz Quality foods in Hanover.

Federal prosecutors say Myers received the kickbacks from 45-year-old Jonathan Haas, who owned Haas Packaging and Design when the thefts occurred between January 2010 and August 2014.

Haas pleaded guilty in July to submitting bogus invoices for $1.4 million in shelving and packaging products that were never delivered to Utz, and kicking back some money to Myers.

Haas will be sentenced Jan. 12 before the same federal judge in Harrisburg.

