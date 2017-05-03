CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer has been convicted on six of seven charges related to falsely claiming he received a military Purple Heart.

News outlets report that Shane Ladner was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of making false statements to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the county tax commissioner to use the honor to get free license plates, as well as one count of a theft by taking. He was found not guilty of one theft charge.

The county sheriff’s office conducted a six-week investigation into Ladner’s Purple Heart claims in 2013, after he and his wife were injured during a wounded veterans’ parade in Texas, drawing national attention.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set. Ladner faces up to five years in prison for each count.