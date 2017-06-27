PHOENIX (AP) — Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is heading into his second day of a trial focusing on his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted Phoenix-area immigrants.
Tuesday’s court proceedings come after prosecutors a day earlier presented comments the former sheriff of Maricopa County made to the media bragging about his tough immigration enforcement.
Critics say the tactics racially profiled Latinos. Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt of court charge for allegedly defying a judge’s order to halt the traffic stops.
Arpaio’s lawyer said the former sheriff has nearly 60 years of law enforcement experience and would not violate a court order. He blamed a former attorney who he says gave bad advice.
Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted. He was voted out of office last November.