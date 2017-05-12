PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Penn State student who sued the school over hazing says he wept when he heard news of a fraternity pledge’s death, and says the school is to blame.
James Vivenzio tells philly.com (http://bit.ly/2r90nv6) the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza was “completely preventable.”
The 23-year-old Virginia native says he thinks the university should do more to change its Greek culture.
Piazza died after drinking and suffering a critical brain injury during a pledging ritual at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in February. Eighteen fraternity members have been charged.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
Vivenzio’s 2015 lawsuit claimed Penn State ignored his report of hazing. Penn State has disputed Vivenzio’s account.
A judge has dismissed all but one claim in the suit.
A university spokeswoman says the school is hopeful that claim also will be dismissed.
___
Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.