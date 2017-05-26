DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former pastor accused of killing three people at a Kentucky pawn shop nearly four years ago has pleaded guilty.
Media report Kenneth Allen Keith entered the plea Friday in Boyle Circuit Court. Keith was charged in the deaths of 35-year-old Michael Hockensmith, his 38-year-old wife, Angela, and 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith. They were fatally shot in 2013 at ABC Gold, Games and More in Danville.
Prosecutors recommended the 51-year-old Keith serve a life sentence without parole. If he had been convicted, he would have faced the death penalty. His trial was set to start in August.
The plea comes after the judge denied a defense motion earlier this year that sought to suppress evidence gathered as a result of search warrants.
