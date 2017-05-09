WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who kept a 6-foot (1.83-meter) alligator in his backyard until it was removed by police wants the animal’s remains after it died at a nearby zoo.

Officials at Forest Park Zoo told westernmassnews.com (http://bit.ly/2q1Ux0g ) they no longer have the remains of the alligator, named Wally.

Anthony Saville had kept the alligator at his West Springfield home until last year, when police were tipped off by a concerned neighbor. Wally was taken to the zoo, where he lived until his death in April.

Zoo officials say they sympathize with Saville, but also say that he has threatened their staff and they refuse to interact with him.

Saville says he was surprised by Wally’s death and believes the animal died of a broken heart.