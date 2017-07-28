OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police officer has surrendered to face a felony assault charge in the death of a mentally ill man whom he shocked with a stun gun a dozen times.
Douglas County Jail officials say Scott Payne surrendered around 5 a.m. Friday. His bond hearing is scheduled for the afternoon.
Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun June 5 to shock 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at an Omaha convenience store. Officer Ryan McClarty is seen punching Bearheels. Some of the blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.
Prosecutors say McClarty has been ticketed for misdemeanor assault.
Police have said Bearheels was acting erratically and fought officers’ efforts to take him into custody. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.