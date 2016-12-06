SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Eric Roberts pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges, including procuring indecent exposure with an adult and bribery. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop more serious charges against Roberts, who was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Roberts had been accused of sexually assaulting three women during traffic stops. He did not speak during Tuesday’s hearing other than to acknowledge his plea, and his attorney maintained that the sexual contact with the women was consensual.

Roberts was suspended in July 2014 and resigned two months later.