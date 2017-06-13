SAVANNA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma police officer has been arrested on felony warrants alleging sexual battery, forcible sodomy and accepting a bribe.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 40-year-old former Savanna officer Jerry “Jay” Gragg was arrested Tuesday in McAlester.
The Bureau of Investigation says Gragg denies the allegations.
The bureau says Gragg is accused of stopping a woman in January when he was a police officer in Savanna in eastern Oklahoma, telling her she had a suspended driver’s license and forcing her to touch him inappropriately and perform a sex act.
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Seattle couple endured 'blatant' prejudice: It's been 50 years since high court ruled on interracial marriage
The bureau says the woman later notified police and provided a blouse containing DNA that was later matched to Gragg.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.