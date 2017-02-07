COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University running back who was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend last July has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and received two years of probation.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2kO1e3B ) reports 23-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was sentenced Monday in municipal court in Columbus. A domestic violence charge was dismissed under the plea arrangement, and he was ordered to stay away from the woman while on probation.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his attorney.
The athlete from Alliance, Ohio, was accused of repeatedly hitting the woman in the head and face at her apartment.
The fifth-year senior was dismissed from Ohio State’s football program before the season for violating team rules.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
