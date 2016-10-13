CINCINNATI (AP) — A former college police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic-stop shooting of a black man is due back in court.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan set a Friday pretrial hearing, ahead of the planned start of jury selection on Oct. 25.

Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. The white officer, who has since been fired by the University of Cincinnati, pulled DuBose over near campus for a missing front license plate.

Tensing has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said that his client feared being dragged under the car as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing is free on $1 million bond and hasn’t attended earlier pretrial hearings this year.