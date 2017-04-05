WASHINGTON (AP) — A once-powerful Mexican drug cartel leader and associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been sentenced to life in a U.S. prison.
Alfredo Beltran Leyva was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to charges his multibillion-dollar operation smuggled tons of cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States. Prosecutors say the organization shipped the drug from South America.
During his sentencing, prosecutors said the organization relied on killings, kidnappings and other violence to sustain its drug trafficking operation.
The once-powerful Beltran Leyva cartel began as an arm of Guzman’s Sinaloa federation but split after Beltran Leyva’s arrest in 2008.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco says Beltran Leyva led a “campaign of violence and fear that gripped communities across North America.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.