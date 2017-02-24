LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky judge has been reprimanded for having sex with a woman while he was presiding over her felony criminal case.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission reprimanded the judge Friday. The commission says Ronnie C. Dortch had a relationship with the woman from 2014 to 2015 and discussed the case with her outside of court.
The commission says since the judge retired last month, a reprimand was the strongest punishment it could dole out.
The order does not identify the woman, what she was charged with or the outcome of her case. A commission spokesman declined to give more details. A call to a listed number for Dortch was not immediately returned.
Dortch was appointed to the 38th judicial circuit in 1992 and won three elections.
