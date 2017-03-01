LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas justice of the peace has been barred for life from serving as judge in Nevada for ordering a defense attorney handcuffed when she would not stop speaking in court in an effort to keep a client out of jail.
The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday posted a Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline order censuring Conrad Hafen for courtroom incidents between December 2014 and last May.
That’s when he had Deputy Clark County Public Defender Zohra Bakhtary detained on a misdemeanor contempt finding after he ordered her to stop talking. He sentenced her client to jail for petty theft.
Hafen lost a re-election bid.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
He represented himself before the disciplinary commission and could not be reached to comment.
Bakhtary says she respects the ruling.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.