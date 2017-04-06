JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government called it a global terrorist organization was sentenced in federal court for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release Thursday that the Islamic American Relief Agency, formerly headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, divested itself of all of its funds and property. As part of a plea agreement, the organization’s assets, which included 14 bank accounts and real estate in Boone County, Missouri, were transferred to an unrelated charity.

A representative of the IARA pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstructing the administration of internal revenue laws.