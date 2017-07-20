NEW YORK (AP) — James Clapper, a former top intelligence official who has clashed with President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clapper will write about his years as director of National Intelligence during President Barack Obama’s administration and his long career in military and government service. The book, scheduled for next year, is currently untitled.

Clapper, who stepped down at the end of Obama’s second term, said in a statement that he will offer a “warts and all” account of his experiences. According to Viking, Clapper will give “the truth” about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Trump has disputed such stories and said that Clapper agrees with his assertion that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with the Russians. Clapper has said he wasn’t in a position to know.