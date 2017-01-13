HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Jessie Laconsay pleaded no contest to six sexual assault counts in November.
Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Laconsay assaulted the girl over a two-and-a-half year period.
The sentence Thursday was part of a plea deal Laconsay negotiated with prosecutors. His original charges would have carried a mandatory 20-year prison term.
Laconsay resigned Dec. 2 after 10 years with the Honolulu Police Department.
