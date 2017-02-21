Nation & World Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang gets 20 months in prison for corruption Originally published February 21, 2017 at 6:48 pm Share story The Associated Press HONG KONG (AP) — Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang gets 20 months in prison for corruption. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryGOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls
