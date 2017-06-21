MIAMI (AP) — A former Haitian rebel leader and recently elected member of the Senate in the Caribbean country has been sentenced to prison in a U.S. drug case.
Guy Philippe received nine years in prison for one count of laundering drug money. He was also ordered to forfeit $1.5 million. His sentence Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga was the result of a plea bargain he struck in April.
Philippe originally faced charges that included drug trafficking, which could have resulted in a life sentence. His lawyers called the deal a fair compromise.
The 49-year-old led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and was indicted along with several others on U.S. drug charges in 2005. He was elected to the Senate in November after eluding capture for years.
