TORONTO (AP) — A former Guantanamo Bay prisoner in Canada is recovering after a 19-hour shoulder operation.
Lawyer Dennis Edney says former detainee Omar Khadr was in intensive care Monday at the University of Alberta Hospital. The procedure was done Friday to repair Khadr’s shoulder from wounds suffered in Afghanistan.
The 30-year-old Khadr has been free on bail in Canada since May 2015 pending an appeal of his conviction by military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba.
He was 15 when captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan. He eventually pleaded guilty to charges that included murder for the death of a U.S. soldier in the battle. He returned to Canada in 2012 to serve the remainder of an eight-year sentence handed down in 2010.
