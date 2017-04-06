JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former Florida congresswoman who has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to a charity that prosecutors say she used as a personal slush fund.
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2o6LdH1 ) reports both sides in the case told U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan on Wednesday that they are ready for U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s trial. Opening statements are scheduled for April 26.
Brown’s indictment states that she and others raised $800,000 through the charity One Door for Education. The indictment said the organization only gave out two scholarships for $1,200, and that the money was instead used for the congresswoman’s personal expenses.
Brown’s former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, and former One Door president Carla Wiley already have pleaded guilty.
Most Read Stories
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.