KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.
She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.
A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker’s Point.
Her husband, the nation’s 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH