ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A former federal security officer has pleaded guilty to killing two strangers and wounding two others during a shooting rampage in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.
Sixty-four-year-old Euladio Tordil pleaded guilty to two counts each of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday.
He still faces trial in a neighboring Maryland county for the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, which preceded the May 2016 rampage. Schools and government buildings went on lockdown as police searched for Tordil. He was captured in a shopping center parking lot after he left a Boston Market restaurant.
Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in court that Tordil was motivated by anger at his wife. Tordil’s attorneys said after the plea that he made the right choice to take responsibility for his actions.
