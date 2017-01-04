WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Embassy official’s husband has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a household staff member while they lived in State Department-owned housing in Morocco.
Sixty-five-year-old Labib Chammas of McLean, Virginia, also must register as a sex offender for 15 years and pay a $15,000 fine as part of his sentence, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Wednesday.
Chammas admitted as part of a plea agreement that he sexually abused the staff member from 2010 to 2013, while his wife, Judith Chammas, served as deputy chief of mission in Morocco. He pleaded guilty to a single count of abusive sexual conduct.
Chammas’ attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.