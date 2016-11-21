COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former inmate who spent years on death row for a double murder he didn’t commit is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to rule for a second time that he can continue to sue the state for wrongful imprisonment.
The high court kept alive Dale Johnston’s decades-long fight for innocence when it ruled last year that a law updating Ohio’s definition of a wrongfully imprisoned individual could be applied retroactively. But a Franklin County appeals court later concluded Johnston can’t sue, based on a ruling in a different case.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2fjIPbz ) reports the 82-year-old filed his latest appeal last week.
He was imprisoned for the grisly slayings of his stepdaughter and her fiance in 1982. The real killer confessed in 2008 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
