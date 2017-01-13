PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman’s request to remain free while appealing his conviction on racketeering charges while his supporters seek a reprieve from President Barack Obama.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah’s petition on Tuesday along with similar pleas made by two of his co-defendants.
The 60-year-old West Philadelphia Democrat is set to begin serving his 10-year sentence on Jan. 25, after he was convicted in June of using more than $600,000 in government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2iOkZ74 ) supporters urged Obama to absolve Fattah, claiming there was misconduct by investigators.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
Fattah served nearly 20 years in Congress.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.