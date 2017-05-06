PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Attorneys for former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock have asked a judge to drop a charge against him, saying it’s too broad.

Schock’s attorneys in a motion filed Friday say a charge alleging theft of government funds contains too many allegations, makes it too difficult to prepare for trial, and is therefore improper. They say prosecutors have bundled “five years’ worth of alleged thefts into a single count.”

The (Peoria) Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2qCqZqU ) reports U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce gave prosecutors until May 29 to respond to the motion. Schock’s trial is set to begin July 10.

Schock’s indictment last year alleges he sought reimbursement in government funds for lavish spending. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also include wire fraud and falsification of election commission filings.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com