LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former California congressional aide has been charged with taking a $5,000 bribe to help an illegal pot shop stay in operation.
Michael Kimbrew pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court to attempted extortion and receiving a bribe.
Prosecutors say Kimbrew solicited the bribe more than two years ago from a marijuana shop in Compton.
An indictment says Kimbrew claimed he was working with the FBI and could help the shop get permits to stay open if the owners paid him $5,000.
Prosecutors say he accepted the money from an FBI agent posing as a business partner.
Kimbrew worked at the time for Rep. Janice Hahn, a Los Angeles Democrat. Prosecutors say the 44-year-old Carson man could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted.