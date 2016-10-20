YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A former elected Ohio city auditor found guilty of sending an ex-employer an envelope containing powder that appeared threatening but turned out to be harmless has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison.
Former Warren auditor Anthony Natale (NAY’-tuhl) was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Youngstown. The Democrat pleaded guilty in June to conveying false information related to the use of a weapon of mass destruction.
The FBI says an envelope containing white powder and documents pertaining to Natale was mailed in 2014 to the Youngstown-area copy machine business that had fired him. The powder caused panic that it might be anthrax or another toxin. Tests showed the powder was harmless.
Natale must pay nearly $10,000 to the business and $14,000 to emergency responders.
