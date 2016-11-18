NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie’s former press secretary has been dropped from a civil lawsuit stemming from the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Michael Drewniak was removed as a defendant this week.

The lawsuit was filed by several individuals in Fort Lee who claim they were inconvenienced by the traffic jams in September 2013 caused by lane closures. It names Christie’s re-election organization, the state of New Jersey, the bridge authority and other individuals.

Christie’s former deputy chief of staff and one of his appointees to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were convicted this month in a federal trial.

Former Port Authority official David Wildstein pleaded guilty and testified the closures were meant as payback to Fort Lee’s Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie, a Republican.