BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese provincial Communist Party boss has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on corruption at all levels.

The Anyang City Intermediate People’s Court in Henan Province said Sunday that Bai Enpei was found guilty of taking “a huge amount of bribes” and possessing a large amount of income from unidentified sources.

Bai had been a senior lawmaker with the national legislature and formerly served as the top ranking official in the western provinces of Qinghai and Yunnan.

Suspended death sentences are usually reverted to life imprisonment after two years with good behavior.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to end corruption and government waste, although critics have accused him of using the campaign to attack political rivals.