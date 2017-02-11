BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has lost one of its corporate and philanthropic leaders after John Fery, former CEO of Boise Cascade, died of acute leukemia.

Fery died Saturday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, at the age of 86.

Fery worked for Boise Cascade for nearly 40 years and served as CEO from 1972 through 1994.

The Idaho Statesman said that in his CEO years and afterward, Fery served on the boards of some of the nation’s largest companies, donated millions of dollars to Idaho charities, and spearheaded fundraising campaigns that brought in tens of millions more.

Fery was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Bellingham, Washington. He earned degrees from the University of Washington and Stanford, and moved to Boise to join the management team that created Boise Cascade Corp. in 1957.

