PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former finance director of a Providence nonprofit group has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud on allegations he stole more than $500,000 from the organization.
Authorities say Charles Denno, of East Providence, agreed to a plea bargain in a document filed Thursday in federal court in Providence. There is no agreement yet on a sentence.
Denno is the former finance director of the Providence Plan. Authorities say he embezzled the money from 2012 to 2016 by writing checks from the organization to a company he owned.
The Providence Plan analyzes data for government agencies and community groups. It also runs educational and job training initiatives.
Denno’s lawyer, Kevin Bristow, says Denno is accepting responsibility and had reasons for what he did. Bristow declined to elaborate.
The version corrects that the Providence Plan is a nonprofit data analysis organization, not an anti-poverty group.
