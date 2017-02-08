MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice.

Longtime aide Chip Hill said Siegelman’s brother received a call Wednesday morning confirming his release. Federal prison officials are driving Siegelman to the probation office in Birmingham. He is expected to go home on house arrest.

A federal jury in 2006 convicted Siegelman of selling an appointment to a state health board in exchange for donations to his 1999 campaign for a state lottery.

Siegelman’s supporters cheered the release of the 70-year-old Democrat who for decades was a dominating figure in state politics.

Hill said the former governor’s friends and family are “very excited about his release and very much look forward to seeing him.”