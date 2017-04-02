CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.
The nation’s 83rd law enforcement chief is the keynote speaker at Harvard Kennedy School’s annual Black Policy Conference on Friday.
Lynch led the Justice Department from 2015 until Barack Obama’s second term ended this year. She was the first African-American woman to hold the position.
Originally from North Carolina, Lynch graduated from Harvard as an undergraduate in 1981 and from Harvard Law School in 1984.
Tickets to the event are available to the public through an online lottery system .
The conference was organized by students at the Harvard Kennedy School. The event’s website says it aims to “motivate attendees to resist discrimination and demand justice.”
