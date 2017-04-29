KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A former Afghan warlord who battled U.S. forces after the 2001 invasion and nursed bitter rivalries with other militant factions says he wants peace in Afghanistan.
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, appeared on local TV on Saturday.
Hekmatyar appeared in Laghman province where he told a crowd of people and government officials: “Let’s join hands to end war and bring peace in Afghanistan.”
The United Nations removed Hekmatyar’s name from its Islamic State group and al-Qaida sanctions list in February.
Last September, President Ashraf Ghani signed a peace treaty with Hekmatyar in which Ghani pledged to lobby the U.S. and the U.N. to remove him and his party from terrorist blacklists.
