LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forest Whitaker is coming to the Marvelverse.

Marvel says the Oscar-winning actor is joining the cast of “Black Panther.” Whitaker will portray an elder statesman named Zuri from the fictional nation of Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman was introduced as Wakanda ruler T’Challa earlier this year in “Captain America: Civil War.”

The character of Zuri in the comics was a loyal ally of T’Challa’s father and a fierce warrior.

Other cast members in the stand-alone “Black Panther” film include Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba.

“The Last King of Scotland” and “Roots” star will next be seen Dec. 16 in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as Rebel leader Saw Gerrera.

“Black Panther” is set for release Feb. 16, 2018.