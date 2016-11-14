SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says it will hire 1,000 temporary workers in the Pacific Northwest for spring and summer jobs.

The Statesman Journal reports (http://stjr.nl/2f9Cugz ) that applications for the jobs in Oregon and Washington will be accepted from Nov. 15 to 21. Positions will be in recreation, natural resources, fire, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

Regional Forester Jim Pena says seasonal jobs with the forest service are a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills and perform meaningful work.

