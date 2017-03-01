PARIS (AP) — A police forensics team is scouring the home where a French family disappeared in February, searching for new clues about what might have happened to a couple and their two adult children.

Pierre Sennes, the Nantes prosecutor, told Europe 1 radio Wednesday that the hope is to “intensify the assessment of what could have happened in the house.”

Traces of blood from the parents, Pascal and Brigitte Troadec, and their 21-year-old son, Sebastien, were found during an initial search Feb. 23 in the home in suburban Orvault. There was no trace of the 18-year-old daughter. A bloody phone was also found.

None of the family’s phones had been used since Feb. 17. The beds were stripped and there were no toothbrushes in the bathrooms. The son’s car is also missing.