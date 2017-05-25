TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of people seeking to immigrate to Japan have staged a hunger strike while in detention.
Supporter Mitsuru Miyasako told reporters Thursday many had been recruited to work in Japan during the “bubble economy” about 30 years ago but now were being told to go home.
None has been charged with a crime. About half are seeking refugee status, although only about 0.3 percent of such applicants are awarded asylum here. Many have had children in Japan.
The hunger strike, which started May 9 with 22 people in a Tokyo center, expanded to 70 people there. Thirty people in another city joined. It ended Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
Immigration officials say such people simply need to leave Japan.
Supporters say their treatment is a violation of human rights and improvements are needed.