MIAMI (AP) — A man accused of molesting an underage foreign-exchange student killed himself days after being released from a Florida jail.

Investigators say 50-year-old Dale Leary was found dead Tuesday at his South Florida home. His 47-year-old ex-wife Claudia Leary — found unconscious in the car next to him — was taken to a hospital. Investigators found an apparent suicide note nearby.

The Miami Herald reports police arrested Leary and his second wife, who is 21, on a sex-related charge last month.

The Learys hosted the younger woman when she was an exchange student from Spain. She married Dale Leary when she turned 18. Detectives say Leary and the new wife lured her 14-year-old sister to Miami and manipulated her into participating in sex acts.