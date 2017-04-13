NEW YORK — The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents dropped almost 5 percent last year, continuing a steady decline that’s now extended for 12 years, according to new State Department figures.

However, department officials say they had been working closely with numerous countries to strengthen international adoption procedures. They suggested the numbers could rise if the U.S. adoption community helped to address some of those countries’ concerns about ethics and oversight.

The department’s report for the 2016 fiscal year, released on Thursday, shows 5,372 adoptions from abroad, down from 5,648 in 2015 and more than 76 percent below the high of 22,884 in 2004. The number has fallen every year since then.