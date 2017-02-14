LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have begun presenting evidence against New York real estate heir Robert Durst before a judge decides if he’ll face trial for an old murder case.
Prosecutors called an 85-year-old New York City doctor Tuesday as a conditional witness in case something happens to him before trial.
Dr. Albert Kuperman worked at the medical school where Durst’s first wife was a student when she disappeared in 1982.
Durst is charged with murder in the 2000 death of a friend who was his unofficial spokeswoman after his wife went missing.
The 74-year-old Durst walked into court for the first time. He has previously been rolled in by wheelchair.
Prosecutors also plan to call a secret witness they haven’t publicly named who they say fears Durst could have him killed.
