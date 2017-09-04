ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A for-profit college says it plans to stop enrolling new students at seven locations across its multistate chain.
The Roanoke Times reportsMiller-Motte Technical College couldn’t find a new accreditor after its own, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, lost federal recognition. Spokesman Chuck Vella says the Roanoke and Lynchburg campuses are among seven across the company that plan to stop enrolling students.
Currently enrolled students at the Virginia campuses will be able to stay and complete their studies in what the college calls a “teach-out.” Vella says new students who had enrolled for the fall term will be refunded any deposits.
The newspaper reports Miller-Motte has 15 campuses in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also offers online-only programs.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks waiver/practice squad tracker: Kasen Williams claimed by Cleveland Browns