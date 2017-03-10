FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The elections may be over, but Kentucky voters still get to see Donald Trump and Rand Paul fight.
The U.S. senator from Kentucky has emerged as a leading Republican critic of the plan to replace the health care law, calling it “Obamacare lite.”
Duard Rutledge said he voted for both Trump and Paul because they aren’t afraid of a fight. Rutledge wants to get rid of former President Barack Obama’s health care law and says the conflict between the senator and current president will help to make the replacement plan better.
Alan Halsey is another Trump-Paul supporter in Kentucky. He says he likes it when politicians take a stand and that butting heads is part of holding firm.
