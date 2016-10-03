GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Greensboro police are outraged that the City Council released body camera footage showing a white officer forcefully arresting a black man who was sitting on his front porch and locked out of his home.
The News & Record of Greensboro (http://bit.ly/2dycu0C) reports an attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association said in a letter Friday that the Council had started a “witch hunt” against former Officer Travis Cole and his partner Charlotte Jackson, who have both resigned since the June 17 arrest of Dejuan Yourse.
Calling for Cole to be charged, the Council released video last week showing Cole throwing Yourse to the ground while Yourse repeatedly yelled, “I am not resisting.”
Prosecutor Howard Neumann declined to press charges in August and last week reiterated no charges are being filed.
___
Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com
