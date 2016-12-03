PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A possible explosion at a power substation in downtown Philadelphia sent waves of white foam billowing into the streets that spread across a two-block area.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Loesch (LOWSH) says the wind Saturday afternoon whipped the foam into 5-foot peaks in places.
He says it’s not yet clear if a transformer exploded or something else caused the situation at the Peco Energy Co. site.
He says no one was injured, but the Philadelphia Fire Department rescued eight to 10 people stuck in elevators because of the resulting power outage in the neighborhood.
Most Read Stories
- A scuffle, then an arrest of a black teen in Wallingford, sets off social-media storm
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Facebook set to double Seattle presence with another big new office
Loesch says the fire-suppression foam is not toxic and is being washed into the sewer system.
Peco spokesman Greg Smore says power has been restored to nearly all of the 2,700 customers affected.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.