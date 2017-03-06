WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for the post of European Council head is “Poland’s only candidate in the game,” the foreign minister said Monday.

Poland has proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, 68, a center-right member of the European Parliament, to succeed fellow Pole Tusk, whose 2 ½-year term ends May 31.

A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday is to decide on extending the mission of Tusk, who has wide backing in the 28-nation bloc, but resistance from his own country might undermine his position. A general consensus for the post has been the EU tradition.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski declared that Saryusz-Wolski is “in the game.”

“It’s obvious he is Poland’s candidate and must be taken into consideration,” he said, speaking ahead of a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels. He added that Poland’s diplomats were “taking action” to garner support for the new candidate.

The conservative ruling team in Warsaw refuses to back a second term for Tusk, a former centrist Polish prime minister, saying he supports anti-government opposition in Poland and has failed to protect the country’s interests in the European Union.

But Poland might be isolated in this approach, even among closest allies.

“It will be a serious mistake” if Central Europe loses its representative in such high position, said Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, who added that Tusk understands the region’s interests.

Observers said Saryusz-Wolski, although well known among EU leaders, stood no chance of getting the job.