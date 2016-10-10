PORT SALERNO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a parks and recreation department worker was shocked and burned when he touched a power line while cutting trees while cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew.
Officials with Martin County’s fire rescue department and the sheriff’s office tell local media outlets that the 47-year-old man was working on a lift when he touched the power line Monday morning.
He was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment.
County spokeswoman Gabriella Ferraro says he was breathing and conscious.
